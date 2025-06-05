Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) 16.38% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) saw 26.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $168.05 trading at $1.87 or 1.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2047.73B. That closing price of GOOGL’s stock is at a discount of -23.21% from its 52-week high price of $207.05 and is indicating a premium of 16.38% from its 52-week low price of $140.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 44.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.01 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alphabet Inc (GOOGL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 39 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 34 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 2.16 in the current quarter.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) trade information

Alphabet Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.50% in past 5-day. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) showed a performance of 2.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 74.3 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 190 to the stock, which implies a rise of 11.55% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 160 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 202. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 4.79% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 4.79% for stock’s current value.

Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.74% from the last financial year’s standing.

40 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 93.64B for the same. And 38 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 97.07B in the next quarter. Company posted 84.74B and 88.27B of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.76% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.98% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.91%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 81.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 81.24%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 81.03% institutions for Alphabet Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at GOOGL for having 504.37 million shares of worth $91.87 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 4.0863 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 421.08 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.4115 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $76.7 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 184.3 shares of worth $30.97 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 162.08 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $27.24 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.