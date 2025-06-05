Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 2.01% Over A Month.

Best AI Stocks

In last trading session, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw 18.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $169.39 trading at $1.68 or 1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2045.23B. That closing price of GOOG’s stock is at a discount of -23.21% from its 52-week high price of $208.70 and is indicating a premium of 15.78% from its 52-week low price of $142.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alphabet Inc (GOOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Alphabet Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.30% in past 5-day. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) showed a performance of 2.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.57 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 195.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 171 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 220. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.95% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.76% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.93%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.39% institutions for Alphabet Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at GOOG for having 414.41 million shares of worth $76.01 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.3574 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 355.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.8788 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.17 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 147.59 shares of worth $25.0 billion or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 131.35 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $22.25 billion in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.