Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Gained Nearly 2.01% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) saw 18.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $169.39 trading at $1.68 or 1.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2045.23B. That closing price of GOOG’s stock is at a discount of -23.21% from its 52-week high price of $208.70 and is indicating a premium of 15.78% from its 52-week low price of $142.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.13 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Alphabet Inc (GOOG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.42. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 29 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) trade information

Alphabet Inc’s shares saw a change of -11.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.30% in past 5-day. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) showed a performance of 2.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 36.57 million shares which calculate 1.48 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 195.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.36% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 171 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 220. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -0.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.95% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.76% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 18.97% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.93%.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.65% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.39% institutions for Alphabet Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at GOOG for having 414.41 million shares of worth $76.01 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 3.3574 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 355.33 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.8788 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.17 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 147.59 shares of worth $25.0 billion or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 131.35 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $22.25 billion in the company or a holder of 2.39% of company’s stock.