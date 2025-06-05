Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Rises 3.33% In 2025; Is It Still Attractive At $5.92?

In last trading session, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) saw 24.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.73. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.92 trading at -$0.3 or -4.82% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.68B. That closing price of AQN’s stock is at a discount of -7.43% from its 52-week high price of $6.36 and is indicating a premium of 29.22% from its 52-week low price of $4.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.05 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 13.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.04 in the current quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) trade information

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp’s shares saw a change of 33.03% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.23% in past 5-day. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) showed a performance of 10.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.23 million shares which calculate 1.97 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 6.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 5.5 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 10.5. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.09% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.09% for stock’s current value.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.29% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 535.64M for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 594.94M in the next quarter. Company posted 598.63M and 573.2M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.33% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 12.53%.

AQN Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on 2025-May-08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt. With an annual yield of 5.13%, the share has a forward dividend of 0.30 which implies that company’s dividend yield remained growing in trailing twelve months while having a 5 year average dividend yield of 6.14%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 69.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 69.52% institutions for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp that are currently holding shares of the company. STARBOARD VALUE LP is the top institutional holder at AQN for having 62.14 million shares of worth $364.15 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.8571 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, which was holding about 28.91 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.121 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $169.43 million.

On the other hand, LAZARD FUNDS INC-Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 41.86 shares of worth $247.81 million or 5.45% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.77 shares on Jan 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $63.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.40% of company’s stock.

