After A -41.85% Fall This Year Is Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) saw 23.19 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 4.24. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.53 trading at $0.32 or 3.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.68B. That closing price of CLSK’s stock is at a discount of -116.58% from its 52-week high price of $20.64 and is indicating a premium of 32.32% from its 52-week low price of $6.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 29.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 26.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cleanspark Inc (CLSK), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.27. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 4 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Cleanspark Inc’s shares saw a change of 3.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.61% in past 5-day. Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) showed a performance of 17.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 75.09 million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 64.7% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 22 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 27. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -130.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -130.85% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.68% during past 5 years.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.61%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.12% institutions for Cleanspark Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at CLSK for having 18.07 million shares of worth $288.14 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.9011 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 15.74 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.8833 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $251.02 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Amplify ETF Trust-Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 4.28 shares of worth $40.75 million or 87.74% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.12 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $29.76 million in the company or a holder of 64.08% of company’s stock.