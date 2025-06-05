After A 18.81% Jump This Year Is Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) A Better Buy Than Others?

In last trading session, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) saw 34.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $9.79 trading at -$0.15 or -1.51% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $24.22B. That closing price of WBD’s stock is at a discount of -29.72% from its 52-week high price of $12.70 and is indicating a premium of 32.18% from its 52-week low price of $6.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 39.77 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 41.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (WBD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.03. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 20 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) trade information

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.38% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.30% in past 5-day. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD) showed a performance of 16.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 106.61 million shares which calculate 2.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 12.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.68% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 13. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -22.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.57% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 92.16% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 70.77%.

Warner Bros. Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:WBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.82%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.94% institutions for Warner Bros. Discovery Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at WBD for having 248.57 million shares of worth $1.85 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 10.1416 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 165.19 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.7397 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.23 billion.

On the other hand, SELECT SECTOR SPDR TRT-The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR F and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 87.93 shares of worth $860.87 million or 3.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 69.75 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $682.89 million in the company or a holder of 2.82% of company’s stock.