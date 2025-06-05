After A 106.55% Jump This Year Is Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) A Better Buy Than Others?

In recent trading session, Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.43. Company’s recent per share price level of $174.80 trading at $0.86 or 0.49% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $70.56B. That most recent trading price of HWM’s stock is at a discount of -0.26% from its 52-week high price of $175.26 and is indicating a premium of 56.05% from its 52-week low price of $76.83.

For Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.61. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) trade information

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s shares saw a change of 59.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.77% in past 5-day. Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM) showed a performance of 12.20% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 124 to the stock, which implies a fall of -40.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 118 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 130. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 32.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 32.49% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.24% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 29.73% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.92%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE:HWM)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at HWM for having 45.36 million shares of worth $3.52 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 11.1187 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 42.39 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.3897 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.29 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 12.79 shares of worth $2.23 billion or 3.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.25 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $1.97 billion in the company or a holder of 2.79% of company’s stock.