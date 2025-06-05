After A -1.45% Drop In Share Price, Is Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) A Better Trade Than Others?

In recent trading session, Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.47 trading at -$0.39 or -1.45% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.20B. That most recent trading price of NE’s stock is at a discount of -84.13% from its 52-week high price of $48.74 and is indicating a premium of 34.27% from its 52-week low price of $17.40.

For Noble Corp Plc (NE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.47. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.45 in the current quarter.

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) trade information

Noble Corp Plc’s shares saw a change of -15.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.97% in past 5-day. Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) showed a performance of 15.69% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 57.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.97% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 48 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 67. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -81.34% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -81.34% for stock’s current value.

Noble Corp Plc (NE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.01% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 850.23M for the same. And 8 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 834.87M in the next quarter. Company posted 692.84M and 800.55M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -38.08% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.85%.

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at NE for having 11.95 million shares of worth $533.44 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.3631 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 8.43 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.8992 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $376.28 million.

On the other hand, First Eagle Funds-First Eagle Global Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 9.14 shares of worth $241.89 million or 5.76% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.05 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $107.25 million in the company or a holder of 2.55% of company’s stock.

