After A 1.16% Gain In Share Price, Is Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.74 trading at $0.02 or 1.16% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $182.98M. That closing price of ARBE’s stock is at a discount of -192.53% from its 52-week high price of $5.09 and is indicating a premium of 51.15% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.10 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) trade information

Arbe Robotics Ltd’s shares saw a change of -6.45% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.82% in past 5-day. Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) showed a performance of 23.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.92 million shares which calculate 5.21 days to cover the short interests.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (ARBE) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 277.82% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 173.33k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 642.67k in the next quarter. Company posted 409k and 123k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 38.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 25.72%.

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 12.87% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.69% institutions for Arbe Robotics Ltd that are currently holding shares of the company. AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. is the top institutional holder at ARBE for having 7.71 million shares of worth $14.73 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.8664 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is M&G PLC, which was holding about 3.72 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.7577 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.44 million.

On the other hand, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 67.28 shares of worth $0.12 million or 0.06% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53.02 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $92263.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.