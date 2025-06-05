After A 0.76% Gain In Share Price, Is Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw 2.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.66 trading at $0.02 or 0.76% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $148.72M. That closing price of SPRO’s stock is at a discount of -10.9% from its 52-week high price of $2.95 and is indicating a premium of 80.83% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 22.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.62 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 3.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) trade information

Spero Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 158.25% in year-to-date performance and have moved 13.19% in past 5-day. Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) showed a performance of 336.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.64 million shares which calculate 5.81 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 17.67% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 9.45% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.97%.

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 24.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 23.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 23.25% institutions for Spero Therapeutics Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP is the top institutional holder at SPRO for having 3.75 million shares of worth $4.88 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 7.007 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 1.77 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.3079 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.3 million.