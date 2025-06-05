Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) Has Risen By 4.30 Percent Over The Past 30 Days: Will It Continue?

In last trading session, Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) saw 4.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $54.33 trading at -$0.63 or -1.15% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $17.53B. That closing price of AFRM’s stock is at a discount of -51.91% from its 52-week high price of $82.53 and is indicating a premium of 59.05% from its 52-week low price of $22.25. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.26 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.64 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 1.62. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 4 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Affirm Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -10.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.20% in past 5-day. Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) showed a performance of 4.30% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.85 million shares which calculate 1.76 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 67 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 82. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -23.32% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -23.32% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.16% during past 5 years.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.67% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.49 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.43%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.49% institutions for Affirm Holdings Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. MORGAN STANLEY is the top institutional holder at AFRM for having 30.55 million shares of worth $922.78 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.6822 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, which was holding about 23.76 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.5311 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $717.77 million.

