Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) Currently -57.94% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) saw 30.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $118.58 trading at $1.27 or 1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $192.27B. That closing price of AMD’s stock is at a discount of -57.94% from its 52-week high price of $187.28 and is indicating a premium of 35.5% from its 52-week low price of $76.48. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 33.79 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 40.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.73. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 27 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Advanced Micro Devices Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved 5.07% in past 5-day. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) showed a performance of 17.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 48.47 million shares which calculate 1.13 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 140 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 110 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 165. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 7.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.24% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 26.91% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 19.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 28.55%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.52% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 68.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 68.16% institutions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at AMD for having 147.32 million shares of worth $23.9 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 8.8951 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 130.38 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.8718 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.15 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 51.18 shares of worth $6.07 billion or 3.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 45.03 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.34 billion in the company or a holder of 2.78% of company’s stock.