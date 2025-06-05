Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Is Expected To Grow By Or More Than 2.11%.

In recent trading session, Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) saw 0.55 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $418.82 trading at $4.91 or 1.19% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $178.50B. That most recent trading price of ADBE’s stock is at a discount of -40.33% from its 52-week high price of $587.75 and is indicating a premium of 20.73% from its 52-week low price of $332.01.

For Adobe Inc (ADBE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.81. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 31 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) trade information

Adobe Inc’s shares saw a change of -5.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.32% in past 5-day. Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) showed a performance of 9.36% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 497.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.82% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 410 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 600. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.11% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.11% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.54% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 10.66% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.51%.

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at ADBE for having 41.03 million shares of worth $22.8 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.1386 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 38.57 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.5908 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.43 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 13.75 shares of worth $5.76 billion or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.1 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $5.06 billion in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.