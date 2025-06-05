Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ:ABL) Shares Dropped -23.66% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ:ABL) saw 8.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.00 trading at -$1.64 or -21.47% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $573.70M. That closing price of ABL’s stock is at a discount of -106.5% from its 52-week high price of $12.39 and is indicating a discount of -5.67% from its 52-week low price of $6.34. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 408.12K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ:ABL) trade information

Abacus Global Management Inc’s shares saw a change of -23.37% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.66% in past 5-day. Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ:ABL) showed a performance of -27.36% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.44 million shares which calculate 3.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 13.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 55.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 15. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -100.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -100.0% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.85% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 15.99% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 21.44%.

Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ:ABL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 63.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 28.63 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 28.63% institutions for Abacus Global Management Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC is the top institutional holder at ABL for having 1.15 million shares of worth $9.91 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 1.7942 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P., which was holding about 1.05 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.6446 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.08 million.