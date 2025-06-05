3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Is Up 5.07% Over The Past 30 Days: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

In recent trading session, 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.01. Company’s recent per share price level of $145.02 trading at -$1.79 or -1.22% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $78.05B. That most recent trading price of MMM’s stock is at a discount of -7.81% from its 52-week high price of $156.35 and is indicating a premium of 32.51% from its 52-week low price of $97.87.

For 3M Co (MMM), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) trade information

3M Co’s shares saw a change of 12.34% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.08% in past 5-day. 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) showed a performance of 5.07% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 148 to the stock, which implies a rise of 2.01% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting 100 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 190. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 31.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 31.04% for stock’s current value.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -0.67% during past 5 years. In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 5.18% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.74%.

3M Co (NYSE:MMM)’s Major holders

VANGUARD GROUP INC is the top institutional holder at MMM for having 49.9 million shares of worth $5.1 billion. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.0104 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., which was holding about 38.36 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.9274 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.92 billion.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 17.14 shares of worth $2.49 billion or 3.18% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.09 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $2.19 billion in the company or a holder of 2.80% of company’s stock.