12-Month Price Target For Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Sits At 28

In last trading session, Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.84 trading at $0.06 or 3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.70M. That closing price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -83.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.37 and is indicating a premium of 42.39% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.02 in the current quarter.

Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Complete Solaria Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.64% in past 5-day. Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of 5.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.73 million shares which calculate 6.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.04% for stock’s current value.

Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 217.72% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 85M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 90M in the next quarter. Company posted 4.49M and 5.54M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.96% institutions for Complete Solaria Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SPWR for having 16.73 million shares of worth $49.52 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5398 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., which was holding about 6.63 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.7789 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.61 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.74 shares of worth $3.21 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 442.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.