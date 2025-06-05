12-Month Price Target For Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR) Now Sits At 28

In last trading session, Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.84 trading at $0.06 or 3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $147.70M. That closing price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -83.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.37 and is indicating a premium of 42.39% from its 52-week low price of $1.06. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.42 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 686.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 3 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of 0.02 in the current quarter.

Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Complete Solaria Inc’s shares saw a change of 2.79% in year-to-date performance and have moved 42.64% in past 5-day. Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of 5.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.73 million shares which calculate 6.08 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 17.5 to the stock, which implies a rise of 89.49% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 3 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 28. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -63.04% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -63.04% for stock’s current value.

Complete Solaria Inc (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 217.72% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of 85M for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of 90M in the next quarter. Company posted 4.49M and 5.54M of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Complete Solaria Inc (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 23.90% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 15.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 20.98%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 15.96% institutions for Complete Solaria Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BLACKROCK INC. is the top institutional holder at SPWR for having 16.73 million shares of worth $49.52 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 9.5398 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is INVESCO LTD., which was holding about 6.63 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.7789 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $19.61 million.

On the other hand, VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 1.74 shares of worth $3.21 million or 2.17% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 442.86 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $0.81 million in the company or a holder of 0.55% of company’s stock.

RECENT NEWS

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel delivers exclusive content, news, articles, and comprehensive coverage of events in the USA and worldwide with a commitment to reliability, objectivity, and timeliness.

Quick Links

Categories

© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

Marketing Sentinel
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.