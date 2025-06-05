12-Month Price Target For Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) Now Sits At 32

In last trading session, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) saw 1.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.65. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.77 trading at -$0.21 or -0.96% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.64B. That closing price of ACAD’s stock is at a discount of -15.89% from its 52-week high price of $25.23 and is indicating a premium of 38.45% from its 52-week low price of $13.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.69 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.89. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 16 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 14 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) trade information

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc’s shares saw a change of 18.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.14% in past 5-day. Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) showed a performance of 43.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.24 million shares which calculate 8.49 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of 24 to the stock, which implies a rise of 9.29% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting 20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of 32. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 8.13% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.13% for stock’s current value.

In 2025, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -61.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.75%.

Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.69% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 105.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 106.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 105.56% institutions for Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP is the top institutional holder at ACAD for having 42.88 million shares of worth $696.77 million. And as of 2024-06-30, it was holding 25.9001 of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, which was holding about 13.71 million shares on 2024-06-30. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.2827 of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $222.82 million.

On the other hand, iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager was holding 7.48 shares of worth $162.87 million or 4.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.94 shares on Mar 31, 2025 , making its stake of worth around $85.79 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.