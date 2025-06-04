Yext Inc (YEXT) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 29.69% Rise

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 2.24 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.10B, closed the recent trade at $8.84 per share which meant it gained $2.02 on the day or 29.69% during that session. The YEXT stock price is 1.02% off its 52-week high price of $8.75 and 51.47% above the 52-week low of $4.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 797.80K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Yext Inc (YEXT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) have changed 34.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.07 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.39.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.78% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $7.5 while the price target rests at a high of $10.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -18.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 15.16% from the levels at last check today..

Yext Inc (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 7.08% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 27.34% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 42.86% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.39%.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Jun-02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.08% with a share float percentage of 82.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Yext Inc having a total of 254.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.5 million shares worth more than $82.91 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 12.2469% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LEAD EDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 11.47 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $61.39 million and represent 9.068% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are John Hancock Investment Trust-John Hancock Small Cap Core Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.92% shares in the company for having 4.88 shares of worth $42.45 million while later fund manager owns 3.23 shares of worth $28.08 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.