Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) Gains 15.70%, Causing Bears To Win

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 26.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $217.88M, closed the last trade at $1.40 per share which meant it gained $0.19 on the day or 15.70% during that session. The WOLF stock price is -2104.29% off its 52-week high price of $30.86 and 41.43% above the 52-week low of $0.82.

The consensus among analysts is that Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) trade information

Sporting 15.70% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the WOLF stock price touched $1.40 or saw a rise of 9.68%. Year-to-date, Wolfspeed Inc shares have moved -78.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF) have changed -68.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $34, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $115.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -8114.29% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -542.86% from current levels.

Wolfspeed Inc (WOLF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -84.30% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.18% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -27.13% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.58%.

WOLF Dividends

Wolfspeed Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Wolfspeed Inc (NYSE:WOLF)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 13.52 million shares worth more than $307.79 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 10.7119% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 13.23 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $301.06 million and represent 10.4777% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.04% shares in the company for having 9.41 shares of worth $13.17 million while later fund manager owns 4.96 shares of worth $6.94 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 3.19% of company’s outstanding stock.