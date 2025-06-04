Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) Future Potential?

Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:PONY) has seen 41.29 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.73B, closed the last trade at $13.84 per share which meant it lost -$3.61 on the day or -20.69% during that session. The PONY stock price is -72.54% off its 52-week high price of $23.88 and 70.3% above the 52-week low of $4.11.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:PONY) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pony AI Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:PONY) have changed 33.08%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.8% from current levels. The projected low price target is $20.0 while the price target rests at a high of $20.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.51% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.51% from current levels.

Pony AI Inc. ADR (PONY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.33% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 80.18% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.93%.

PONY Dividends

Pony AI Inc. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Investment TRT-Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities and Fidelity Securities Fund-Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.36% shares in the company for having 998.8 shares of worth $13.82 million while later fund manager owns 713.8 shares of worth $9.88 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.26% of company’s outstanding stock.