Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Future Potential?

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $98.40M, closed the recent trade at $2.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.92% during that session. The MBOT stock price is -25.19% off its 52-week high price of $3.38 and 69.63% above the 52-week low of $0.82. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT) have changed 8.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.78 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.91.

Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 177.66% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.51% over the past 5 years.

MBOT Dividends

Microbot Medical Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ:MBOT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.52% with a share float percentage of 6.57%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microbot Medical Inc having a total of 51.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 0.46 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 3.0953% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 0.14 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.14 million and represent 0.9253% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.07% shares in the company for having 389.65 shares of worth $1.08 million while later fund manager owns 348.55 shares of worth $0.96 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.96% of company’s outstanding stock.