Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) Future Potential?

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) has a beta value of 1.04 and has seen 2.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $522.89M, closed the last trade at $6.95 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 6.76% during that session. The CODI stock price is -253.81% off its 52-week high price of $24.59 and 12.95% above the 52-week low of $6.05.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) trade information

Sporting 6.76% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the CODI stock price touched $6.95 or saw a rise of 1.97%. Year-to-date, Compass Diversified Holdings shares have moved -69.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) have changed -60.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $26, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.27% from current levels. The projected low price target is $26.0 while the price target rests at a high of $26.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -274.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -274.1% from current levels.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.60% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 12.07%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 567.42M for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 578.67M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 524.29M and 542.6M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.23% for the current quarter and 12.07% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.00% over the past 5 years.

CODI Dividends

Compass Diversified Holdings is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 14.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with over 5.45 million shares worth more than $119.25 million. As of 2024-06-30, AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC held 7.2259% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.4 million and represent 6.629% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century Capital Portfolios, Inc.-SMALL CAP VALUE FUND and ALLSPRING FUNDS TRUST-Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.44% shares in the company for having 4.09 shares of worth $28.43 million while later fund manager owns 3.38 shares of worth $23.48 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 4.49% of company’s outstanding stock.