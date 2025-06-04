Will Asana Inc (ASAN) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) has a beta value of 1.23 and has seen 6.49 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.75B, closed the recent trade at $15.94 per share which meant it lost -$3.06 on the day or -16.09% during that session. The ASAN stock price is -74.22% off its 52-week high price of $27.77 and 30.68% above the 52-week low of $11.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.10 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Asana Inc (ASAN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.78. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN) have changed -0.66%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -18.07% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $12.0 while the price target rests at a high of $22.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -38.02% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 24.72% from the levels at last check today..

Asana Inc (ASAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.14% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -8.31% over the past 5 years.

ASAN Dividends

Asana Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Jun-02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Asana Inc (NYSE:ASAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 40.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.66% with a share float percentage of 76.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Asana Inc having a total of 326.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 11.6 million shares worth more than $162.31 million. As of 2024-06-30, VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC held 5.0497% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 10.1 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $141.36 million and represent 4.3977% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 2.67 shares of worth $42.37 million while later fund manager owns 2.16 shares of worth $34.24 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.