Why Should You Consider Adding Informatica Inc (INFA) To Your Portfolio?

Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) has a beta value of 1.16 and has seen 0.63 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.38B, closed the recent trade at $24.11 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -0.02% during that session. The INFA stock price is -31.27% off its 52-week high price of $31.65 and 35.09% above the 52-week low of $15.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Informatica Inc (INFA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.87. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA) have changed 28.20%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19, which means that the shares’ value could drop -26.89% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $19.0 while the price target rests at a high of $25.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -3.69% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 21.19% from the levels at last check today..

Informatica Inc (INFA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -9.07% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 1.82% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 8.04%.

INFA Dividends

Informatica Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Informatica Inc (NYSE:INFA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.68% with a share float percentage of 101.08%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Informatica Inc having a total of 285.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD with over 117.13 million shares worth more than $3.62 billion. As of 2024-06-30, PERMIRA HOLDINGS LTD held 38.921% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD, with the holding of over 73.45 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.27 billion and represent 24.4062% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD EXPLORER FUND and ALLSPRING FUNDS TRUST-Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 10.37% shares in the company for having 4.57 shares of worth $110.13 million while later fund manager owns 3.87 shares of worth $93.28 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 8.78% of company’s outstanding stock.