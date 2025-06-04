Why Should You Add Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) To Your Portfolio?

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) has a beta value of -0.53 and has seen 1.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $27.69M, closed the last trade at $0.22 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -5.42% during that session. The VOR stock price is -718.18% off its 52-week high price of $1.80 and 40.91% above the 52-week low of $0.13.

The consensus among analysts is that Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) trade information

Sporting -5.42% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the VOR stock price touched $0.22 or saw a rise of 6.14%. Year-to-date, Vor Biopharma Inc shares have moved -80.04%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR) have changed -66.50%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6, which means that the shares’ value could jump 96.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.0 while the price target rests at a high of $6.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2627.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2627.27% from current levels.

Vor Biopharma Inc (VOR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -72.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -38.02% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 58.59% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 33.72%.

VOR Dividends

Vor Biopharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Vor Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:VOR)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 22.75 million shares worth more than $22.75 million. As of 2024-06-30, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. held 33.439% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR LLC, with the holding of over 7.08 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $7.08 million and represent 10.4009% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Mt. Vernon Street Trust-Fidelity Growth Company Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.13% shares in the company for having 1.41 shares of worth $0.31 million while later fund manager owns 1.39 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.11% of company’s outstanding stock.