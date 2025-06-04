Why Should You Add Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) To Your Portfolio?

Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 3.9 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.24B, closed the last trade at $17.31 per share which meant it gained $2.33 on the day or 15.55% during that session. The PPTA stock price is 10.8% off its 52-week high price of $15.44 and 71.06% above the 52-week low of $5.01.

The consensus among analysts is that Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA) have changed 19.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -30.64% from current levels. The projected low price target is $13.25 while the price target rests at a high of $13.25. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 23.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.45% from current levels.

Perpetua Resources Corp (PPTA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 77.45% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 13.04% over the past 5 years.

PPTA Dividends

Perpetua Resources Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Perpetua Resources Corp (NASDAQ:PPTA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are PAULSON & CO. INC. with over 24.77 million shares worth more than $128.81 million. As of 2024-06-30, PAULSON & CO. INC. held 38.3969% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC, with the holding of over 5.06 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $26.33 million and represent 7.8474% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Sprott Funds Trust-Sprott Gold Equity Fund and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.37% shares in the company for having 2.41 shares of worth $41.74 million while later fund manager owns 1.66 shares of worth $28.81 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.33% of company’s outstanding stock.