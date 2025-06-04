Why Should You Add BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) To Your Portfolio?

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 0.71 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.29B, closed the recent trade at $38.38 per share which meant it gained $0.86 on the day or 2.29% during that session. The BBIO stock price is -3.02% off its 52-week high price of $39.54 and 43.67% above the 52-week low of $21.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.37. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO) have changed 0.42%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.68.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $72, which means that the shares' value could jump 46.69% from the levels at last check today.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (BBIO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 41.68% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.04% over the past 5 years.

BBIO Dividends

BridgeBio Pharma Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BridgeBio Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.12% with a share float percentage of 103.21%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with BridgeBio Pharma Inc having a total of 409.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with over 31.06 million shares worth more than $786.77 million. As of 2024-06-30, KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. held 16.5582% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VIKING GLOBAL INVESTORS LP, with the holding of over 25.12 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $636.31 million and represent 13.3917% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.56% shares in the company for having 4.85 shares of worth $187.02 million while later fund manager owns 3.79 shares of worth $146.11 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.00% of company’s outstanding stock.