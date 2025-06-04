Why Should We Buy ThredUp Inc (TDUP) Stock?

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) has a beta value of 1.76 and has seen 3.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $882.12M, closed the last trade at $7.46 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The TDUP stock price is -2.01% off its 52-week high price of $7.61 and 93.3% above the 52-week low of $0.50.

The consensus among analysts is that ThredUp Inc (TDUP) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.07.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the TDUP stock price touched $7.46 or saw a rise of 1.97%. Year-to-date, ThredUp Inc shares have moved 436.69%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP) have changed 68.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could drop -86.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $2.0 while the price target rests at a high of $5.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 32.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 73.19% from current levels.

ThredUp Inc (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 390.79% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.63%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 73.08M for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of 70.83M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 79.75M and 73.02M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.38% for the current quarter and 9.63% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 30.56% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 19.24%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ThredUp Inc (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with over 8.71 million shares worth more than $14.8 million. As of 2024-06-30, CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS held 7.8449% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, with the holding of over 5.97 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.15 million and represent 5.377% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC and Needham Funds Inc-Needham Aggressive Growth Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 9.04% shares in the company for having 8.71 shares of worth $64.96 million while later fund manager owns 6.35 shares of worth $47.37 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 6.59% of company’s outstanding stock.