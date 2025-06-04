Why Should We Buy Sunrun Inc (RUN) Stock?

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) has a beta value of 2.61 and has seen 33.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.89B, closed the last trade at $8.28 per share which meant it gained $1.14 on the day or 15.97% during that session. The RUN stock price is -168.84% off its 52-week high price of $22.26 and 34.18% above the 52-week low of $5.45.

The consensus among analysts is that Sunrun Inc (RUN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.08. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 16 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

Sporting 15.97% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the RUN stock price touched $8.28 or saw a rise of 1.9%. Year-to-date, Sunrun Inc shares have moved -10.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) have changed 13.58%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $20.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -141.55% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 51.69% from current levels.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.31% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 98.76% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 55.22%.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 41.4 million shares worth more than $491.0 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 18.6089% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 23.38 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $277.24 million and represent 10.5071% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.97% shares in the company for having 13.63 shares of worth $112.85 million while later fund manager owns 6.68 shares of worth $55.35 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.93% of company’s outstanding stock.