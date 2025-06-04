Why Should Imunon Inc (IMNN) Be In Your Portfolio?

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) has a beta value of 2.14 and has seen 8.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $33.50M, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.6 on the day or -23.90% during that session. The IMNN stock price is -91.1% off its 52-week high price of $3.65 and 80.63% above the 52-week low of $0.37.

The consensus among analysts is that Imunon Inc (IMNN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) trade information

Sporting -23.90% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the IMNN stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 39.56%. Year-to-date, Imunon Inc shares have moved 101.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN) have changed 128.14%.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 123.13% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.54% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 32.35% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.83%.

IMNN Dividends

Imunon Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ:IMNN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with over 0.11 million shares worth more than $0.13 million. As of 2024-06-30, RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC held 1.184% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, with the holding of over 74653.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $86627.0 and represent 0.7941% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 80.38 shares of worth $0.15 million while later fund manager owns 48.81 shares of worth $93219.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.