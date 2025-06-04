Why Should HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) Be In Your Portfolio?

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 0.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.91B, closed the recent trade at $36.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -0.38% during that session. The DINO stock price is -48.61% off its 52-week high price of $54.48 and 32.73% above the 52-week low of $24.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.36 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO) have changed 12.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $40.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.48% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $35.0 while the price target rests at a high of $46.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -25.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.53% from the levels at last check today..

HF Sinclair Corp (DINO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.43% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -27.69% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 86.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 58.21%.

DINO Dividends

HF Sinclair Corp is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Apr-30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.00 at a share yield of 5.46%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.36%.

HF Sinclair Corp (NYSE:DINO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.71% with a share float percentage of 94.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HF Sinclair Corp having a total of 700.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.4 million shares worth more than $1.03 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 10.1281% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 16.89 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $901.18 million and represent 8.822% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Pacer Funds Trust-Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.40% shares in the company for having 6.41 shares of worth $231.66 million while later fund manager owns 5.18 shares of worth $187.16 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.75% of company’s outstanding stock.