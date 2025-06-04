Why Invest In OppFi Inc (OPFI) Stock?

OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) has a beta value of 1.72 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.16B, closed the recent trade at $13.35 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 1.60% during that session. The OPFI stock price is -28.69% off its 52-week high price of $17.18 and 77.9% above the 52-week low of $2.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that OppFi Inc (OPFI) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI) have changed 35.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.25.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $13, which means that the shares’ value could drop -2.69% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $13.0 while the price target rests at a high of $13.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 2.62% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 2.62% from the levels at last check today..

OppFi Inc (OPFI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 68.77% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -12.30% over the past 5 years.

OPFI Dividends

OppFi Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

OppFi Inc (NYSE:OPFI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 6.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.94% with a share float percentage of 49.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with OppFi Inc having a total of 167.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 1.06 million shares worth more than $3.58 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 5.3635% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is LB PARTNERS LLC, with the holding of over 0.92 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.12 million and represent 4.6807% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.23% shares in the company for having 584.82 shares of worth $7.84 million while later fund manager owns 525.31 shares of worth $7.04 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.01% of company’s outstanding stock.