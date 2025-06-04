Why Invest In Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Stock?

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) has a beta value of 2.66 and has seen 3.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $91.94M, closed the last trade at $0.53 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 9.28% during that session. The OPTT stock price is -230.19% off its 52-week high price of $1.75 and 77.36% above the 52-week low of $0.12.

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) trade information

Sporting 9.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the OPTT stock price touched $0.53 or saw a rise of 2.57%. Year-to-date, Ocean Power Technologies shares have moved -47.82%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT) have changed 22.80%.

Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 44.38% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.31% over the past 5 years.

OPTT Dividends

Ocean Power Technologies is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX:OPTT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 1.76 million shares worth more than $0.34 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 2.1473% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 0.58 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.11 million and represent 0.7046% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 7.15% shares in the company for having 3.65 shares of worth $1.94 million while later fund manager owns 2.57 shares of worth $1.37 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 5.05% of company’s outstanding stock.