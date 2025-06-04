Why Do You Need To Add Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) To Your Portfolio?

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (NASDAQ:PLYA) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 0.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.66B, closed the recent trade at $13.48 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 0.22% during that session. The PLYA stock price is 0.15% off its 52-week high price of $13.46 and 48.44% above the 52-week low of $6.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.56 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (NASDAQ:PLYA) have changed 0.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.24 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -17.22% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $8.0 while the price target rests at a high of $13.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 3.56% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.65% from the levels at last check today..

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 37.69% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -22.14% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.89%.

PLYA Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.33% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.20% with a share float percentage of 113.67%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V having a total of 202.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 12.5 million shares worth more than $104.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC held 9.4392% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is DAVIDSON KEMPNER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, with the holding of over 12.24 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $102.59 million and represent 9.2448% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Century ETF Trust-Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and NexPoint Funds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 2.6 shares of worth $35.07 million while later fund manager owns 2.33 shares of worth $31.37 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.89% of company’s outstanding stock.