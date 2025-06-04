Why Do You Need To Add Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX) To Your Portfolio?

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCAX) has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $600.45M, closed the last trade at $11.01 per share which meant it gained $1.11 on the day or 11.21% during that session. The BCAX stock price is -155.13% off its 52-week high price of $28.09 and 29.16% above the 52-week low of $7.80.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCAX) trade information

Sporting 11.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the BCAX stock price touched $11.01 or saw a rise of 1.78%. Year-to-date, Bicara Therapeutics Inc shares have moved -36.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BCAX) have changed -24.07%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28, which means that the shares’ value could jump 60.68% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.0 while the price target rests at a high of $48.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -335.97% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 27.34% from current levels.

Bicara Therapeutics Inc (BCAX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.47% over the past 6 months.

Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 42.88% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.95%.

BCAX Dividends

Bicara Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios-Health Care Portfolio and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.28% shares in the company for having 700.0 shares of worth $7.71 million while later fund manager owns 636.55 shares of worth $7.01 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.17% of company’s outstanding stock.