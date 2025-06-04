Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) has a beta value of -0.13 and has seen 19.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.46M, closed the recent trade at $1.68 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 14.29% during that session. The TGL stock price is -12697.62% off its 52-week high price of $215.00 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $1.26. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) have changed -14.72%. Short interest in the company has seen 27170.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.0.

Treasure Global Inc (TGL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -88.59% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -79.65% over the past 5 years.

TGL Dividends

Treasure Global Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2024-Feb-13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 13.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.21% with a share float percentage of 0.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Treasure Global Inc having a total of 9.0 institutions that hold shares in the company.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 7.26% shares in the company for having 192.84 shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 13.72 shares of worth $22709.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.