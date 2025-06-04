Why Do Investors Buy Stock In Irobot Corp (IRBT)?

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) has a beta value of 0.83 and has seen 2.34 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $101.09M, closed the last trade at $3.25 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 5.52% during that session. The IRBT stock price is -313.85% off its 52-week high price of $13.45 and 45.85% above the 52-week low of $1.76.

The consensus among analysts is that Irobot Corp (IRBT) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -1.12.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Sporting 5.52% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the IRBT stock price touched $3.25 or saw a rise of 22.99%. Year-to-date, Irobot Corp shares have moved -58.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) have changed 28.97%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $65, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.0 while the price target rests at a high of $85.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2515.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1284.62% from current levels.

Irobot Corp (IRBT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -54.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -19.11%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 125M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 150M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 166.36M and 193.44M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -24.86% for the current quarter and -19.11% for the next.

IRBT Dividends

Irobot Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC with over 2.59 million shares worth more than $23.63 million. As of 2024-06-30, AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC held 8.851% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 2.23 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $20.31 million and represent 7.6079% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Trust-iShares Russell 2000 ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.91% shares in the company for having 903.93 shares of worth $2.94 million while later fund manager owns 803.47 shares of worth $2.61 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.58% of company’s outstanding stock.