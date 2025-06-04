Why Buy Stock In Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC)?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 2.84 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.21M, closed the recent trade at $2.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -4.35% during that session. The ENSC stock price is -566.82% off its 52-week high price of $14.67 and 26.36% above the 52-week low of $1.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 57000.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.65 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC) have changed -10.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (ENSC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.30% over the past 6 months.

ENSC Dividends

Ensysce Biosciences Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ENSC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 14.90% with a share float percentage of 14.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ensysce Biosciences Inc having a total of 9.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are PLANTE MORAN FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC with over 20.0 shares worth more than $10.0. As of 2024-06-30, PLANTE MORAN FINANCIAL ADVISORS, LLC held 0.0004% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 6.16 shares of worth $13323.0 while later fund manager owns 1.34 shares of worth $2893.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.

