Why Buy Stock In Compugen Ltd (CGEN)?

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) has a beta value of 2.55 and has seen 1.71 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $171.13M, closed the last trade at $1.83 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 22.00% during that session. The CGEN stock price is -45.36% off its 52-week high price of $2.66 and 38.25% above the 52-week low of $1.13.

The consensus among analysts is that Compugen Ltd (CGEN) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) trade information

Sporting 22.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the CGEN stock price touched $1.83 or saw a rise of 1.08%. Year-to-date, Compugen Ltd shares have moved 19.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN) have changed 23.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.25% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.0 while the price target rests at a high of $4.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -118.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -118.58% from current levels.

Compugen Ltd (CGEN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.66% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.03% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -67.19% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.42%.

CGEN Dividends

Compugen Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Compugen Ltd (NASDAQ:CGEN)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 1.5 million shares worth more than $2.52 million. As of 2024-06-30, SILVERARC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC held 1.6766% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is TAYLOR FRIGON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 1.31 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.21 million and represent 1.4681% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Trust-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Macquarie Healthcare Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.21% shares in the company for having 1.09 shares of worth $1.99 million while later fund manager owns 1.02 shares of worth $1.87 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.14% of company’s outstanding stock.