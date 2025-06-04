Why Acquire Shares Of Nutrien Ltd (NTR)?

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) has a beta value of 0.84 and has seen 0.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.58B, closed the recent trade at $60.67 per share which meant it gained $0.92 on the day or 1.54% during that session. The NTR stock price is 0.28% off its 52-week high price of $60.50 and 27.99% above the 52-week low of $43.69. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Nutrien Ltd (NTR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.04. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) have changed 7.95%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.13.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.78% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $50.0 while the price target rests at a high of $126.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -107.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.59% from the levels at last check today..

Nutrien Ltd (NTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 30.03% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.35% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 16.83% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.48%.

NTR Dividends

Nutrien Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.17 at a share yield of 3.57%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.41%.

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.00% with a share float percentage of 74.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nutrien Ltd having a total of 966.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with over 32.39 million shares worth more than $1.65 billion. As of 2024-06-30, ROYAL BANK OF CANADA held 6.5485% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 19.11 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $973.01 million and represent 3.8638% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Dodge & Cox Funds-Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and VANGUARD STAR FUNDS-Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.60% shares in the company for having 7.82 shares of worth $474.35 million while later fund manager owns 6.95 shares of worth $421.26 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.42% of company’s outstanding stock.