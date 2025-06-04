When Will Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) Be Worth Investing In?

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE:FLO) has a beta value of 0.33 and has seen 0.62 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.54B, closed the recent trade at $16.75 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.06% during that session. The FLO stock price is -42.51% off its 52-week high price of $23.87 and 2.81% above the 52-week low of $16.28. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.50 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE:FLO) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE:FLO) have changed -3.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.23 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.9.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $23, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.17% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $20.0 while the price target rests at a high of $25.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -49.25% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -19.4% from the levels at last check today..

Flowers Foods, Inc (FLO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -25.95% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.55% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -14.06% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -3.02%.

FLO Dividends

Flowers Foods, Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.96 at a share yield of 5.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.67%.

Flowers Foods, Inc (NYSE:FLO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.51% with a share float percentage of 87.17%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Flowers Foods, Inc having a total of 547.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.77 million shares worth more than $483.26 million. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 10.2995% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 18.5 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $410.62 million and represent 8.7513% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 6.34 shares of worth $106.09 million while later fund manager owns 6.01 shares of worth $100.5 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.85% of company’s outstanding stock.