When Is Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) Going To Be Good Investment?

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) has a beta value of 2.38 and has seen 0.72 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $309.20M, closed the recent trade at $2.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.08 on the day or -3.21% during that session. The AMPX stock price is -63.42% off its 52-week high price of $4.20 and 76.26% above the 52-week low of $0.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.31 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -0.08.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX) have changed 12.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.89.

Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 19.86% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 145.46%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 12.38M for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of 15.11M for the next ending quarter. Year-ago sales stood 3.35M and 7.86M respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 270.16% for the current quarter and 145.46% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -56.97% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 29.84% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.43%.

AMPX Dividends

Amprius Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Amprius Technologies Inc (NYSE:AMPX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.04% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.41% with a share float percentage of 32.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Amprius Technologies Inc having a total of 140.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are INVESCO LTD. with over 1.19 million shares worth more than $1.51 million. As of 2024-06-30, INVESCO LTD. held 1.2269% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ZAZOVE ASSOCIATES LLC, with the holding of over 1.1 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.4 million and represent 1.138% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust-Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 3.59 shares of worth $9.38 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 shares of worth $3.2 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.02% of company’s outstanding stock.

