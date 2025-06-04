When General Mills, Inc (GIS) Will Be A Good Investment?

General Mills, Inc (NYSE:GIS) has a beta value of 0.02 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $29.95B, closed the recent trade at $54.70 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 0.72% during that session. The GIS stock price is -38.76% off its 52-week high price of $75.90 and 4.22% above the 52-week low of $52.39. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.68 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.88 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that General Mills, Inc (GIS) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.79. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 18 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Mills, Inc (NYSE:GIS) have changed -0.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.73.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $60.5, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.59% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $53.0 while the price target rests at a high of $68.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -24.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 3.11% from the levels at last check today..

General Mills, Inc (GIS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -17.45% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 8.24% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -7.27% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -2.50%.

GIS Dividends

General Mills, Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-Mar-18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 2.40 at a share yield of 4.39%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.24%.

General Mills, Inc (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.40% with a share float percentage of 86.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with General Mills, Inc having a total of 2042.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 67.38 million shares worth more than $4.26 billion. As of 2024-06-30, VANGUARD GROUP INC held 11.9001% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 54.94 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.48 billion and represent 9.7037% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard 500 Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 17.4 shares of worth $953.04 million while later fund manager owns 15.32 shares of worth $839.15 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.78% of company’s outstanding stock.