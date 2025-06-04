When Does Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) Become A Good Investment?

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) has a beta value of 2.90 and has seen 1.87 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $396.77M, closed the last trade at $3.24 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.22% during that session. The JMIA stock price is -364.2% off its 52-week high price of $15.04 and 50.62% above the 52-week low of $1.60.

The consensus among analysts is that Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 4.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA) have changed 29.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $9, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $9.0 while the price target rests at a high of $9.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from current levels.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (JMIA) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.59% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -6.65%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 37.34M for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of 36.1M for the next ending quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.25% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest 43.02% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 28.07%.

JMIA Dividends

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jumia Technologies Ag ADR (NYSE:JMIA)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 9.11 million shares worth more than $63.93 million. As of 2024-06-30, BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO held 4.4707% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., with the holding of over 4.26 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $29.89 million and represent 2.0905% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD WORLD FUND-Vanguard International Growth Fund and SPDR SERIES TRUST-SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 5.49% shares in the company for having 6.72 shares of worth $21.79 million while later fund manager owns 1.38 shares of worth $4.47 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 1.13% of company’s outstanding stock.