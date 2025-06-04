When Does Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) Become A Good Investment?

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 2.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.11B, closed the last trade at $51.97 per share which meant it gained $2.24 on the day or 4.50% during that session. The AAP stock price is -36.79% off its 52-week high price of $71.09 and 44.41% above the 52-week low of $28.89.

The consensus among analysts is that Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) is Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.07. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 13 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) trade information

Sporting 4.50% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the AAP stock price touched $51.97 or saw a rise of 2.18%. Year-to-date, Advance Auto Parts Inc shares have moved 9.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.78%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) have changed 55.55%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.5, which means that the shares’ value could drop -22.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.0 while the price target rests at a high of $50.0. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 3.79% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.65% from current levels.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (AAP) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 16.94% over the past 6 months.

AAP Dividends

Advance Auto Parts Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 1.92%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.43 million shares worth more than $470.77 million. As of 2024-06-30, BLACKROCK INC. held 12.4656% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 6.73 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $426.46 million and represent 11.2923% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund, Inc. and iShares Trust-iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 6.47% shares in the company for having 3.88 shares of worth $201.56 million while later fund manager owns 3.61 shares of worth $187.39 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 6.02% of company’s outstanding stock.