What Is So Great About Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR)?

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) has a beta value of -0.32 and has seen 0.8 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.51M, closed the recent trade at $18.52 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 3.81% during that session. The GRRR stock price is -138.39% off its 52-week high price of $44.15 and 88.71% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.72 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is 0.01.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR) have changed 16.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.03.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (GRRR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 204.11% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.92%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of 19.5M for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of 23M for the next ending quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -90.18% over the past 5 years.

GRRR Dividends

Gorilla Technology Group Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on 2024-Apr-03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc (NASDAQ:GRRR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.45% with a share float percentage of 11.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gorilla Technology Group Inc having a total of 58.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP with over 1.05 million shares worth more than $2.92 million. As of 2024-06-30, ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP held 9.8086% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HIGHBRIDGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.48 million and represent 1.6129% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Themes ETF Trust-Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.26% shares in the company for having 47.62 shares of worth $0.87 million while later fund manager owns 6.46 shares of worth $0.12 million as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.03% of company’s outstanding stock.