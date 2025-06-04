What Are The Chances Of Ecopetrol SA ADR. (EC) Being A Good Investment?

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.66 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $18.17B, closed the recent trade at $8.84 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 2.08% during that session. The EC stock price is -42.42% off its 52-week high price of $12.59 and 18.44% above the 52-week low of $7.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.64 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC) have changed 12.18%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.79.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.2, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.33% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $6.8 while the price target rests at a high of $12.5. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -41.4% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 23.08% from the levels at last check today..

Ecopetrol SA ADR (EC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.09% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -1.92% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2025 is a modest -6.52% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -5.22%.

EC Dividends

Ecopetrol SA ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.66 at a share yield of 18.77%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 13.39%.

Ecopetrol SA ADR (NYSE:EC)’s Major holders

Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ecopetrol SA ADR having a total of 173.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are GQG PARTNERS LLC with over 12.32 million shares worth more than $137.88 million. As of 2024-06-30, GQG PARTNERS LLC held 0.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC, with the holding of over 3.07 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $34.3 million and represent 0.0075% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD Intl Eqy. INDEX Fd.S-Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X SuperDividend ETF . As of Jan 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.04% shares in the company for having 882.13 shares of worth $7.77 million while later fund manager owns 773.45 shares of worth $6.81 million as of Apr 30, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.