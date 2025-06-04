What Are The Chances Of BioAffinity Technologies Inc. (BIAF) Being A Good Investment?

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) has a beta value of 2.56 and has seen 1.5 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.91M, closed the last trade at $0.28 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 7.58% during that session. The BIAF stock price is -967.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.99 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.16.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) trade information

Sporting 7.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the BIAF stock price touched $0.28 or saw a rise of 44.0%. Year-to-date, BioAffinity Technologies Inc shares have moved -68.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF) have changed -36.99%.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (BIAF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -75.85% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -10.71% over the past 5 years.

BIAF Dividends

BioAffinity Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

BioAffinity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BIAF)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC with over 22864.0 shares worth more than $49386.0. As of 2024-06-30, GROUND SWELL CAPITAL, LLC held 0.2007% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is SHEAFF BROCK INVESTMENT ADVISORS, LLC, with the holding of over 15000.0 shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32400.0 and represent 0.1317% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VANGUARD INDEX FUNDS-Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.49% shares in the company for having 136.25 shares of worth $38505.0 while later fund manager owns 69.47 shares of worth $19631.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.25% of company’s outstanding stock.