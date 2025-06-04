WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD): What Makes The Stock Good?

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:WRD) has seen 12.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.56B, closed the last trade at $9.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.19 on the day or -1.94% during that session. The WRD stock price is -357.86% off its 52-week high price of $44.00 and 37.25% above the 52-week low of $6.03.

WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:WRD) trade information

Sporting -1.94% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the WRD stock price touched $9.61 or saw a rise of 19.51%. Year-to-date, WeRide Inc. ADR shares have moved -32.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WeRide Inc. ADR (NASDAQ:WRD) have changed 30.75%.

WeRide Inc. ADR (WRD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.00% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.02% over the past 5 years.

WRD Dividends

WeRide Inc. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are GLOBAL X FUNDS-Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF and Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. . As of Apr 30, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 1.05% shares in the company for having 2.8 shares of worth $26.89 million while later fund manager owns 5.16 shares of worth $49587.0 as of Dec 31, 2024 , which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.