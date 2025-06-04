Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Zai Lab Limited ADR

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) has a beta value of 0.95 and has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.91B, closed the recent trade at $35.64 per share which meant it gained $4.51 on the day or 14.49% during that session. The ZLAB stock price is -11.59% off its 52-week high price of $39.77 and 55.08% above the 52-week low of $16.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.88 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) is Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.29. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) trade information

Over the past 30 days, the shares of Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB) have changed 15.15%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.7.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $55, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.2% from the levels at last check today.. The projected low price target is $55.0 while the price target rests at a high of $55.0. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -54.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -54.32% from the levels at last check today..

Zai Lab Limited ADR (ZLAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 23.54% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.18% over the past 5 years.

ZLAB Dividends

Zai Lab Limited ADR is expected to release its next earnings report on 2025-May-07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Zai Lab Limited ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.43% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.42% with a share float percentage of 53.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Zai Lab Limited ADR having a total of 215.0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 7.12 million shares worth more than $123.47 million. As of 2024-06-30, WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP held 0.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, with the holding of over 6.53 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $113.13 million and represent 0.6689% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New World Fund Inc and VANGUARD SPECIALIZED FUNDS-Vanguard Health Care Fund . As of Mar 31, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 2.97% shares in the company for having 3.27 shares of worth $115.74 million while later fund manager owns 2.9 shares of worth $102.37 million as of Jan 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 2.62% of company’s outstanding stock.