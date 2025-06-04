Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) Lower

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT) has a beta value of 1.98 and has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.44M, closed the last trade at $3.23 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -18.02% during that session. The CDT stock price is -144791.64% off its 52-week high price of $4680.00 and 0.62% above the 52-week low of $3.21.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT) trade information

Sporting -18.02% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on recent trading when the CDT stock price touched $3.23 or saw a rise of 23.82%. Year-to-date, Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved -96.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -12.94%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT) have changed -59.88%.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (CDT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -97.83% over the past 6 months.

CDT Dividends

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in July this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CDT)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are BARCLAYS PLC with over 0.81 million shares worth more than $0.86 million. As of 2024-06-30, BARCLAYS PLC held 0.022% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BLACKROCK INC., with the holding of over 0.69 million shares as of 2024-06-30. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.73 million and represent 0.0187% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Salem Street Trust-Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and Fidelity Concord Street Trust-Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund . As of Feb 28, 2025 , the former fund manager holds about 0.11% shares in the company for having 855.0 shares of worth $2761.0 while later fund manager owns 311.0 shares of worth $1004.0 as of Mar 31, 2025 , which makes it owner of about 0.04% of company’s outstanding stock.